Mission Completed, 10 Days/6 Capitals for Cong MP

Wed, 04 June 2025
16:48
image
All-party delegation member and Congress MP Manish Tewari shares this image writing on X: "Mission Completed. 10 Days - O6 Capitals / Cities. Doha - Johannesburg- Cape Town- Adis Ababa- Cairo - New Administrative Capital - Egypt. Jai Hind."

Tewari said on Wednesday that it is for the first time that the story of Pakistan's crimes has been told so comprehensively. Tewari, who is a part of the delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, also said that India has been a victim of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for decades now. 

"The litany of Pakistan's crimes is endless, and I think for the first time, this story has been comprehensively and holistically told by our delegation to our interlocutors," he said. He added, "India has been successfully able to tell the story to the world that we have been victims of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism now for 45 years. It is not the unfortunate tragedy in Pahalgam alone whose fingerprints lead all the way back to Pakistan." Tewari pointed out at Pakistan's hypocrisy that it sucked money out of the US to fund terror against the US through Osama Bin Laden.

