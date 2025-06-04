Markets rebound after 3-day decline tracking rally in global equities

17:05





The NSE Nifty went up 77.70 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 24,620.20. From the Sensex firms, Eternal climbed 3.32 per cent. Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and Hindustan Unilever were the other major gainers.

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Wednesday after three days of decline, tracking a rally in global markets. Buying in blue-chips Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank also added optimism to markets recovery. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 260.74 points, or 0.32 per cent, to settle at 80,998.25. During the day, jumped 349.78 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 81,087.29.