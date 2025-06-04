HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Markets rebound after 3-day decline tracking rally in global equities

Wed, 04 June 2025
Share:
17:05
image
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Wednesday after three days of decline, tracking a rally in global markets. Buying in blue-chips Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank also added optimism to markets recovery. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 260.74 points, or 0.32 per cent, to settle at 80,998.25. During the day, jumped 349.78 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 81,087.29.

The NSE Nifty went up 77.70 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 24,620.20. From the Sensex firms, Eternal climbed 3.32 per cent. Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and Hindustan Unilever were the other major gainers.

TOP STORIES

Deaths feared in stampede at RCB celebration
Deaths feared in stampede at RCB celebration

Reports said seven persons were killed, but there was no confirmation of the same.

LIVE! Govt announces schedule for caste Census
LIVE! Govt announces schedule for caste Census

US visa fraud: Telangana student deported, arrested
US visa fraud: Telangana student deported, arrested

A 28-year-old student from Nalgonda district was arrested in Hyderabad following his deportation from the United States for allegedly using forged documents to obtain his visa, police said on Wednesday.

Vehemently opposed ADB's loan to Pakistan: India
Vehemently opposed ADB's loan to Pakistan: India

India had vehemently opposed Asian Development Bank's decision to grant $800 million loan to Pakistan saying the fund could be misused for increasing expenditure on its military, government sources said.

The Brazilian Guru Awarded A Padma Shri
The Brazilian Guru Awarded A Padma Shri

Acharya Jonas Masetti, a Vedanta scholar from Brazil, was awarded the Padma Shri for teaching the Vedas, the Bhagavad Gita, Sanskrit, Yoga, Meditation and Indian spiritualism abroad.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD