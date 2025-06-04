Maha ATS examining 19 mobile phones seized during searches in Thane

00:56

The ATS team along with the Thane rural police on Monday conducted a massive search operation at Borivali and Padgha in Thane district at the residences of former office-bearer Saquib Nachan and other suspected members and sympathisers of the SIMI, an official said.





"During the operation, the ATS conducted searches at the residences of 22 persons," he said, adding that besides some incriminating material and documents related to radicalisation, the ATS had seized 19 mobile phones.





All those phones are being examined with the help of cyber forensic experts to ascertain their content, he said.





"As there is a possibility of the phone data being deleted by some of the suspects earlier, the ATS officials will send all these gadgets to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.





Besides that, the ATS officials are also examining the seized material, recovered during the searches," he said. -- PTI

