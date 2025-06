14:03





The Karnataka government will host a grand felicitation ceremony today for the RCB team, which won its maiden IPL title after an 18-year wait.





Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will honour the Rajat Patidar-led squad on the steps of the iconic Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat the city.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar reaches HAL airport to receive IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.