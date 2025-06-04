HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kerala govt issues Covid guidelines amid rising cases

Wed, 04 June 2025
10:42
In view of the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the state health department issued guidelines to hospitals and health workers. It has also directed the government and private hospitals to conduct mock drills. 

The Kerala health department will provide a Google Form for conducting an online mock drill. The health department instructed the hospitals to follow the revised ABC Guidelines 03, issued in June 2023, while treating patients with COVID-19 and influenza symptoms. The guidelines said that it is necessary to pay attention to whether there are any red flag signs in patients with COVID-19 and influenza symptoms. 

The red flag signs to be monitored are breathlessness, chest pain, drowsiness, fall in blood pressure, hemoptysis, cyanosis. Symptoms to watch for in children include somnolence, high persistent fever, inability to feed well, convulsions, dyspnoea, and respiratory distress. The health department asked the high-risk individuals to wear masks in public places. Those with symptoms such as a cold, sore throat, cough, and shortness of breath should wear masks if they are in relief camps. 

The health department instructed groups at risk of becoming seriously ill if infected with COVID-19 to be especially careful. Elderly, pregnant women, and those with serious illnesses should wear masks. If they have any symptoms, they should inform the health department. If anyone is diagnosed with COVID-19, treatment should be ensured as per the protocol. -- PTI

