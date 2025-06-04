HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
JNU replaces 'Kulpati' with 'Kulguru'

Wed, 04 June 2025
The Jawaharlal Nehru University has decided to replace the term 'Kulpati' for vice chancellor with 'Kulguru' in all degree certificates and academic records. 

The decision was made during a meeting of the university's Executive Council held in April. 

The minutes of the meeting stated as agenda: "To change/rename of designation from 'Kulpati' to 'Kulguru' for the signature on the Degree Certificates and other academic documents." 

The directive has been marked for action by the Controller of Examinations. 

According to a JNU official, the term is not only culturally significant but also gender-neutral, offering a more inclusive alternative to the conventional titles used in Indian universities. 

The university's move is in line with similar changes already implemented by the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments. 

Rajasthan passed an amendment in February 2025 to adopt Kulguru and Pratikulguru in place of Kulpati and Upkulpati, a decision approved in March. Madhya Pradesh followed suit in July 2024. 

JNUSU president Nitish Kumar said the varsity must also look to make the washrooms and hostels gender-neutral. -- PTI

