ISI-RAW must sit together to reduce terrorism

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman, who is currently leading a high-powered delegation to the US as part of a global diplomatic push to seek support following its recent conflict with India, was speaking at a press conference at UN Headquarters on Tuesday, the Dawn newspaper reported. "I am completely confident that if ISI and RAW were ready to sit down and work together to fight these forces, we would see a significant decrease in terrorism in both India and Pakistan," Bhutto-Zardari was quoted as saying by the newspaper on Wednesday.





He also urged the global community to remain engaged in South Asia, warning that the risk of conflict between nuclear-armed neighbours had grown, not diminished, after the recent ceasefire. "With the intervention of the international community and I would like to mention particularly the role played by the US President Donald Trump and his team led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio we did manage to achieve a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. This is a welcome first step, but it's only a first step," Bhutto-Zardari said.





Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7. Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions. -- PTI

