ISI-RAW must sit together to reduce terrorism

Wed, 04 June 2025
PPP chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that cooperation between Pakistan and India's intelligence agencies could significantly reduce terrorism in South Asia. 

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman, who is currently leading a high-powered delegation to the US as part of a global diplomatic push to seek support following its recent conflict with India, was speaking at a press conference at UN Headquarters on Tuesday, the Dawn newspaper reported. "I am completely confident that if ISI and RAW were ready to sit down and work together to fight these forces, we would see a significant decrease in terrorism in both India and Pakistan," Bhutto-Zardari was quoted as saying by the newspaper on Wednesday. 

He also urged the global community to remain engaged in South Asia, warning that the risk of conflict between nuclear-armed neighbours had grown, not diminished, after the recent ceasefire. "With the intervention of the international community and I would like to mention particularly the role played by the US President Donald Trump and his team led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio we did manage to achieve a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. This is a welcome first step, but it's only a first step," Bhutto-Zardari said. 

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7. Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions. -- PTI

LIVE! Sikkim floods: Army builds walkway 113 stranded tourists
If ISI, RAW sit together, we would see...: Bilawal Bhutto
Bhutto, who served as the Foreign Minister earlier, addressed a briefing at the UN Headquarters in New York and sought reconciliation with India, making a plea for talks and Intel sharing between the two neighbours.

Another YouTuber arrested over 'spying', has links with Jyoti
Jasbir Singh, a resident of Village Mahlan in Rupnagar district, who operates a YouTube channel 'Jaan Mahal', was found to be associated with a Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO), Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Vijay Mallya Breaks Silence After RCB Win
Vijay Mallya, who played a crucial role in building RCB's core identity -- most notably by backing a young Virat Kohli, and later signing superstars like Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers -- shared a series of heartfelt messages after the...

Sisodia, Satyendar Jain summoned over Rs 2,000 cr 'scam'
The summons come after an FIR was registered by the ACB on April 30 based on allegations of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi...

