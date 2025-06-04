IPL champs arrive in Bengaluru amid chants of RCB! RCB!

14:56





Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru conquered their final frontier but Shreyas Iyer's resurgent Punjab Kings tripped on the last lap. Mercurial Mumbai Indians once again dazzled before rolling over, and Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans succumbed when it came to winning those big moments.





The 18th edition of the IPL, played over four months from late March to a few days into June, concluded with a fitting finale on Tuesday which saw years of toil and disappointment culminating in such an overwhelming end for RCB that it left their old warhorse in Kohli bursting with emotions.





The Karnataka government will host a grand felicitation ceremony on Wednesday for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, which won its maiden IPL title after an 18-year wait.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will honour the Rajat Patidar-led squad on the steps of the iconic Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat in the city.

Amid loud cheers by its fans, IPL 2025 champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru arrives in Bengaluru.