Indian Muslim officer was leading...: Bilawal called out at UN

The former Pakistan foreign minister, who is leading a team of experts to inform the world about the recent conflict with India, was briefing the media about their perspective on Tuesday.

Pakistan's former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was called out in New York by a journalist on his comments about alleged 'demonisation' of Muslims in India.During the question-answer session, Egyptian-American journalist Ahmad Fathi, United Nations correspondent of American Television News (ATN), asked Bilawal about his comments on India's treatment of Muslims and reminded him that it was an Indian Muslim military officer who was briefing the media during the conflict."Let me start with a statement you made today, saying that the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir is being used as a political tool to demonise Muslims in India. Sir, I have watched the briefings on both sides, and as far as I recall, there were Muslim Indian military officers who were conducting the briefing on the Indian side," Fathi said.He was about to ask his second question when Bilawal stopped him mid-sentence.The Pakistani leader then went on to criticise India and continued his usual rhetoric. --