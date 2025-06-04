HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India strongly opposes ADB financing to Pakistan, citing fund misuse

Wed, 04 June 2025
Share:
16:07
image
India has vehemently opposed any Asian Development Bank financing support to Pakistan, raising serious concerns about potential misuse of development funds for military expenditure and questioning Pakistan's commitment to economic reforms. 

According to sources, India expressed deep reservations to the ADB about Pakistan's deteriorating fiscal performance, declining tax collection, and suspected diversion of international development funds toward defence spending rather than development priorities.

India highlighted Pakistan's alarming fiscal trends as evidence of misplaced priorities. Pakistan's tax collection as a share of GDP plummeted from 13.0% in FY2018 to just 9.2% in FY2023 - far below the Asia-Pacific average of 19.0%. Despite this revenue decline, Pakistan significantly increased defence expenditure during the same period. 

"The linkage between Pakistan's increase in expenditure on its military, as opposed to development, cannot be fully explained solely in terms of its domestic resource mobilisation," sources told ANI. India warned that this pattern suggests possible diversion of funds from international financial institutions, particularly through fungible debt financing instruments like Policy-Based Loans. India urged ADB management to adequately ring-fence financing to prevent such misuse of development resources.

India questioned the effectiveness of previous ADB and IMF programs, noting that Pakistan has approached the International Monetary Fund for its 24th bailout program despite years of institutional support. This track record, India argued, calls into question both program design and implementation by Pakistani authorities. 

Sources pointed to Pakistan's military's entrenched interference in economic affairs as a fundamental obstacle to sustainable reforms. "Even when a civilian government is in power now, the army continues to play an outsized role in domestic politics and extends its tentacles deep into the economy," India noted, highlighting the military's leading role in Pakistan's Special Investment Facilitation Council. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

SEE: Bengaluru Goes Wild as RCB Return with IPL Trophy
SEE: Bengaluru Goes Wild as RCB Return with IPL Trophy

The Rajat Patidar-led team was received by state's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at the airport.

LIVE! Nehru-Gandhi family surrendered Indian interests: BJP
LIVE! Nehru-Gandhi family surrendered Indian interests: BJP

Indore tourist likely killed with machete in Meghalaya
Indore tourist likely killed with machete in Meghalaya

The couple arrived in Mawlakhiat village on May 22 on a rented scooter. They trekked over 3,000 steps down the gorge to visit the famous living root bridges in Nongriat village, where they stayed the night, according to police.

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over 'Narender, surrender' jibe
BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over 'Narender, surrender' jibe

The BJP accused Rahul of insulting the armed forces with his "surrender" barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gen Munir turned against my wife after...: Imran Khan
Gen Munir turned against my wife after...: Imran Khan

Khan said the events of May 9, 2023, in which military installations were targeted, were in fact a part of the "London Plan"- the sole purpose of which was to "eliminate Pakistan's largest political force, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf".

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD