India strongly opposes ADB financing to Pakistan, citing fund misuse

According to sources, India expressed deep reservations to the ADB about Pakistan's deteriorating fiscal performance, declining tax collection, and suspected diversion of international development funds toward defence spending rather than development priorities.





India highlighted Pakistan's alarming fiscal trends as evidence of misplaced priorities. Pakistan's tax collection as a share of GDP plummeted from 13.0% in FY2018 to just 9.2% in FY2023 - far below the Asia-Pacific average of 19.0%. Despite this revenue decline, Pakistan significantly increased defence expenditure during the same period.





"The linkage between Pakistan's increase in expenditure on its military, as opposed to development, cannot be fully explained solely in terms of its domestic resource mobilisation," sources told ANI. India warned that this pattern suggests possible diversion of funds from international financial institutions, particularly through fungible debt financing instruments like Policy-Based Loans. India urged ADB management to adequately ring-fence financing to prevent such misuse of development resources.





India questioned the effectiveness of previous ADB and IMF programs, noting that Pakistan has approached the International Monetary Fund for its 24th bailout program despite years of institutional support. This track record, India argued, calls into question both program design and implementation by Pakistani authorities.





Sources pointed to Pakistan's military's entrenched interference in economic affairs as a fundamental obstacle to sustainable reforms. "Even when a civilian government is in power now, the army continues to play an outsized role in domestic politics and extends its tentacles deep into the economy," India noted, highlighting the military's leading role in Pakistan's Special Investment Facilitation Council. -- ANI

