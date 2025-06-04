IIT student missing for 2 days found dead in hostel room

17:24





The body of the second-year undergraduate student pursuing biomechanical engineering had no visible injury marks, though vomit was found on the floor near the bed, suggesting possible medical complications, a senior police officer said.





The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at the Kishangarh police station, claiming a student from Chandigarh was not responding to repeated knocks on the door of his hostel room that was locked from inside, the officer said.





A police team rushed to the spot, which, with the help of fire officials, broke open the door. The student was found lying unconscious on the bed. He was declared dead on the spot by doctors present on the campus," the officer said.





A preliminary inquiry revealed that the student was last seen two days ago having dinner. As his prolonged absence raised concern among the fellow students, they informed the campus security staff, who alerted the police. There were no visible injury marks on the body, though vomit was found on the floor near the bed, suggesting possible medical complications, the officer said. -- PTI

