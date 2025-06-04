HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Elon Musk's father to visit Ayodhya's Ram temple today

Wed, 04 June 2025
Share:
09:46
image
Errol Musk, father of tech billionaire Elon Musk, is scheduled to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Errol will be accompanied by his daughter Alexandra Musk, during the visit to the temple town. 

The brief itinerary includes a visit to the Ram temple followed by a stop at the Hanumangarhi temple nearby, a police official said. "Errol Musk is scheduled to visit Ayodhya in the afternoon today," Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal told PTI. 

"There is already a three-layered high-level security cover in place in Ayodhya, which includes round-the-clock deployment of high-tech anti-drone systems capable of detecting and neutralising unauthorised aerial activity," a police officer said.

He added that security arrangements in and around the temple area include CCTV surveillance, regular checking of visitors, and deployment of specially trained personnel. 

"However, no additional security cover will be extended officially for this visit, as the existing measures are adequate," he said. Errol Musk, who is the Global Advisor to Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd, began his India trip on June 1 and will be in the country till June 6, a spokesperson for the Haryana-based company said in a statement. 

"His visit is squarely focused on accelerating India's burgeoning green technology and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure development," the company said. Servotech Managing Director Raman Bhatia is also expected to visit the Ram temple on Wednesday. While Errol Musk was initially scheduled to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra as well, the plan may be dropped due to extreme heat in the region. PTI

TOP STORIES

PIX: Tears of joy for Kohli as RCB finally win IPL
PIX: Tears of joy for Kohli as RCB finally win IPL

Virat Kohli was overcome with emotions as Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally ended their long wait for the IPL title.

LIVE! Disgusting abomination: Musk slams Trump's funding bill
LIVE! Disgusting abomination: Musk slams Trump's funding bill

The Man Who Led RCB To Paradise
The Man Who Led RCB To Paradise

Rajat Patidar's astute captaincy has been apparent throughout this season, be it bowling changes or field placements, he has been spot on.Unlike other franchises where captaining big egos has not sat well with certain players, Patidar...

2 Chinese held for smuggling 'biological pathogen' into US
2 Chinese held for smuggling 'biological pathogen' into US

FBI director Kash Patel confirmed the arrest on X and called the case a "sobering reminder" that the CCP is working to deploy operatives and researchers to infiltrate American institutions and target the food supply in the US.

Tesla Gears Up in Kurla
Tesla Gears Up in Kurla

Tesla's official entry into the Indian market is expected in the final quarter of the current financial year.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD