Disgusting abomination: Musk slams Trump's funding bill

Wed, 04 June 2025
09:32
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has criticised Unites States President Donald Trump's legislative agenda, describing a major spending bill as a "disgusting abomination" in a series of posts on the social media platform X.
 
 The tech billionaire, who recently departed his role overseeing government efficiency reforms, condemned the House-passed legislation on Tuesday, writing: "This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong."
 
Musk followed his initial criticism with additional posts claiming the bill would "massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to USD 2.5 trillion" and suggesting "Congress is making America bankrupt."
 
 The "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" extends Trump's 2017 tax cuts whilst increasing military and border security spending. However, it also makes reductions to Medicaid, food assistance programmes and other social support schemes.
 
 According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the legislation would add approximately USD 3.8 trillion to the federal government's existing USD 36.2 trillion debt over the next decade.
 
 Senate negotiations on the bill are currently underway, with Trump personally lobbying senators to support his sweeping legislative package.
 
 White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt downplayed the significance of Musk's criticism during Tuesday's briefing.
 
 "The president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill. It doesn't change the president's opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill, and he's sticking to it," she said.
 
 Musk had initially expressed disappointment with the spending package, citing concerns about budget deficits and its impact on government efficiency efforts.
 
 The billionaire subsequently announced his departure from the Trump administration, leaving his role as a "special government employee" with the Department of Government Efficiency. -- ANI

