HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi zoo-Vantara tie-up: Privatization, ask Cong

Wed, 04 June 2025
Share:
12:32
PM Modi at Vantara.
PM Modi at Vantara.
The Congress on Wednesday demanded answers from the government on whether the proposed agreement between the Delhi Zoo and animal rescue and rehabilitation centre Vantara is the first step towards "handing over" the zoo to a private enterprise. 

Such an agreement done in a "hush hush manner" raises many questions and requires transparency, Congress general secretary and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh said. "The Delhi Zoo is under the direct control of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change. It is planning to sign an agreement with the one and only Vantara and the Gujarat government for getting better management practices," he said in a post on X citing news reports. 

Vantara is an animal rehab centre established by Reliance Industries Ltd and Reliance Foundation at Jamnagar, Gujarat. Ramesh said while the government claimed that this was not a management transfer, its past record does not inspire confidence. 

"Is this the first step towards handing over the zoo to a private enterprise?" he asked. "Such an agreement entered into in such a hush-hush manner raises many questions that need to be clarified in a transparent manner," he added. The former minister said zoos, national parks, tiger and other reserves, and sanctuaries are all public services, and asserted that they "must never be privatised in any form". PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sikkim floods: Army builds walkway 113 stranded tourists
LIVE! Sikkim floods: Army builds walkway 113 stranded tourists

If ISI, RAW sit together, we would see...: Bilawal Bhutto
If ISI, RAW sit together, we would see...: Bilawal Bhutto

Bhutto, who served as the Foreign Minister earlier, addressed a briefing at the UN Headquarters in New York and sought reconciliation with India, making a plea for talks and Intel sharing between the two neighbours.

Another YouTuber arrested over 'spying', has links with Jyoti
Another YouTuber arrested over 'spying', has links with Jyoti

Jasbir Singh, a resident of Village Mahlan in Rupnagar district, who operates a YouTube channel 'Jaan Mahal', was found to be associated with a Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO), Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Vijay Mallya Breaks Silence After RCB Win
Vijay Mallya Breaks Silence After RCB Win

Vijay Mallya, who played a crucial role in building RCB's core identity -- most notably by backing a young Virat Kohli, and later signing superstars like Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers -- shared a series of heartfelt messages after the...

Sisodia, Satyendar Jain summoned over Rs 2,000 cr 'scam'
Sisodia, Satyendar Jain summoned over Rs 2,000 cr 'scam'

The summons come after an FIR was registered by the ACB on April 30 based on allegations of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD