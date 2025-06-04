HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cong will pay price for Rahul's immature behaviour: BJP

Wed, 04 June 2025
12:50
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that he should seek an apology for the same, further stating that his immature behavior was the reason behind his name "Pappu."

"Rahul should apologise for this. This is why he is called 'Pappu'. His behaviour and attitude show that he has not yet matured," Yadav told ANI. 

He further stated that the Congress leader's immature behaviour tarnished his reputation and added that the words used showed his frivolity. 

"It is unfortunate that the way the Leader of Opposition speaks leaves decorum behind. It not only tarnishes his reputation but also goes against the culture of our country. The words he used show his frivolity. I condemn him in harsh words. His party MPs are going around the world and talking about how the Indian Army, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, gave Pakistan a fitting reply," he further added. 

Yadav also stated that Congress would pay the price for the immature behaviour by Rahul Gandhi. "Congress will pay the price for this... Only Congress knows where he will take the party, behaving like this," he stated. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi also launched a scathing attack against the Congress leader and accused him of making "objectionable and cheap" remarks on the PM.

