HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bengaluru stampede: Guv urges govt to probe lapses

Wed, 04 June 2025
Share:
22:39
image
Karnataka Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot on Wednesday urged the state government to thoroughly investigate the lapses that led to the tragic incident outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB victory celebrations.

He also asked the government to ensure suitable compensation and support for the families of the deceased.

The celebrations for the RCB's first-ever IPL win turned tragic as at least 11 persons died and more than 30 were injured in a stampede outside the stadium after thousands of RCB fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the team. 

Expressing deep grief over the tragic incident, Gehlot also warned the government that such incidents must not be repeated.

In a message posted on his official 'X' account, the Governor said: 'Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during the celebrations of RCB's IPL victory. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured.'

The Governor also expressed concern over the lapses that may have led to the stampede.

In another post, he stated: 'I urge the government to thoroughly investigate the lapses that led to the tragic incident outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and ensure suitable compensation and support for the families of the deceased. Such incidents must not be repeated.'

The Governor has called for accountability and appropriate remedial action to prevent such tragedies in the future.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Crowd broke gates at Chinnaswamy Stadium: DKS
LIVE! Crowd broke gates at Chinnaswamy Stadium: DKS

11 dead in stampede at RCB's celebration in Bengaluru
11 dead in stampede at RCB's celebration in Bengaluru

Reports said seven persons were killed, but there was no confirmation of the same.

Bengaluru stampede: CM orders probe, BJP slams govt
Bengaluru stampede: CM orders probe, BJP slams govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday slammed the Congress government in Karnataka over the deaths in a stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrations in Bengaluru, demanding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister...

50 people have been killed in stampedes this year
50 people have been killed in stampedes this year

The Royal Challenger's Bengaluru parade in celebration of the team's maiden Indian Premiere League win in 18 years turned into tragedy as at least 11 fans died and several were injured in a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium on...

Ruling party shouldn't be blamed for stampede: Shukla
Ruling party shouldn't be blamed for stampede: Shukla

'It should not be politicised. If this happens in a BJP-ruled state, we should not blame them.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD