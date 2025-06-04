HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Absolutely heartrending: PM on Bengaluru stampede

Wed, 04 June 2025
20:13
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described the stampede in Bengaluru as 'absolutely heartrending'.

At least four persons died and several others were injured in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium after a large number of people gathered to participate in the RCB victory celebrations in Bengaluru, official sources said.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Karnataka unit chief Vijayendra claimed that 11 were dead in the tragedy.

Modi said on X, 'The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery.'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives.  -- PTI

LIVE! Crowd broke gates at Chinnaswamy Stadium: DKS
11 dead in stampede at RCB's celebration in Bengaluru
Reports said seven persons were killed, but there was no confirmation of the same.

Census with caste enumeration to begin from Oct 1, 2026
Census with caste enumeration to begin from Oct 1, 2026

Census exercise with caste enumeration will be carried out with the reference date of October 1, 2026, in snow-bound areas like Ladakh and of March 1, 2027, in the rest of the country, the Home Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Agniveers Ready To Fight Cyber Wars
Agniveers Ready To Fight Cyber Wars

As pipes played and ceremonial commands echoed across the parade ground, a subtle but sharp undertone ran beneath the pride -- the knowledge that these young men may soon be called to act in a world where real-time threats blur the lines...

What Elon Musk's father said after visiting Ram Temple
What Elon Musk's father said after visiting Ram Temple

Errol Musk, father of tech billionaire Elon Musk, visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday afternoon and described the experience as 'wonderful' and one of the 'best things' he has ever done.

