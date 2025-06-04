'9 Pak planes were destroyed In Op Sindoor strikes'

11:27





According to sources, a post-conflict assessment of the military engagement in early May has revealed heavy damage to Pakistani aerial and ground military assets. The six PAF fighter jets were downed during aerial operations.





These aircraft were engaged and destroyed in air-to-air combat as part of the retaliatory response by Indian air defence units. The engagements occurred within Pakistani Punjab and parts of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).





The downing of these jets, according to sources, was confirmed via radar tracking and thermal signatures captured by Indian ground-based missile systems and airborne early warning assets. The Pakistani aircraft vanished from tracking grids after impact confirmations, sources said.





Six Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jets, two high-value surveillance aircraft, over ten armed drones, and a C-130 Hercules transport aircraft were destroyed in Operation Sindoor, India's retaliatory military action following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, reports NDTV.