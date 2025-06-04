HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2 Chinese held for smuggling 'biological pathogen' into US

Two Chinese nationals have been arrested by the FBI for allegedly smuggling a dangerous biological pathogen into the United States for research purposes at the University of Michigan Laboratory.
 
According to the US Department of Justice f release, Yunqing Jian (33) and Zunyong Liu (34) were charged in a criminal complaint with conspiracy, smuggling goods into the United States, making false statements, and visa fraud. 
 
The FBI arrested Jian in connection with allegations related to Jian and Liu's smuggling of a fungus called Fusarium graminearum, which scientific literature classifies as a potential agroterrorism weapon, into the US. 

FBI director Kash Patel also confirmed the arrest on X.

"New... I can confirm that the FBI arrested a Chinese national within the United States who allegedly smuggled a dangerous biological pathogen into the country," he posted.

Explaining the nature of the fungus and its effects, Patel said, "The individual, Yunqing Jian, is alleged to have smuggled a dangerous fungus called 'Fusarium graminearum,' which is an agroterrorism agent, into the U.S. to research at the University of Michigan, where she works. This fungus can cause a disease called 'head blight,' a disease of wheat, barley, maize, and rice, causing significant health issues in both humans and livestock. It is responsible for billions of dollars in economic losses worldwide each year."

According to the release, the fungus causes "head blight", a disease of wheat, barley, maize, and rice, and is responsible for billions of dollars in economic losses.
 
In a release, the US Department of Justice said, "The FBI arrested Jian in connection with allegations related to Jian's and Liu's smuggling into America a fungus called Fusarium graminearum, which scientific literature classifies as a potential agroterrorism weapon. This noxious fungus causes 'head blight,' a disease of wheat, barley, maize, and rice, and is responsible for billions of dollars in economic losses worldwide each year. Fusarium graminearum's toxins cause vomiting, liver damage, and reproductive defects in humans and livestock."
 
According to the complaint, Jian received Chinese government funding for her work on this pathogen in China. According to the complaint, Jian's electronics contain information describing her membership in and loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
 
The complaint alleged that Jian's boyfriend, Liu, works at a Chinese university where he conducts research on the same pathogen. Jian first lied but then admitted to smuggling Fusarium graminearum into the US through the Detroit Metropolitan Airport in order to conduct research on it at the laboratory at the University of Michigan, where his girlfriend, Jian, worked, according to the US Justice Department release. -- ANI

FBI director Kash Patel confirmed the arrest on X and called the case a "sobering reminder" that the CCP is working to deploy operatives and researchers to infiltrate American institutions and target the food supply in the US.

