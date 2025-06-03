HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
UP to give 20% quota to Agniveers in police dept

Tue, 03 June 2025
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said it will provide 20 per cent reservation to Agniveers in direct recruitment to several positions in the state police force. 

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 

Talking to reporters after the meeting, finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the move aims to provide meaningful post-service opportunities to Agniveers, who have completed their four-year term under the Agnipath scheme. 

"This is a significant decision. The reservation will be applicable across categories -- general, SC, ST and OBC. If an Agniveer belongs to the SC category, the reservation will apply within SC; if OBC, then within OBC," he explained. 

Special age relaxation of up to three years will also be provided to Agniveers applying for these posts, he added. 

There are four categories -- police constable, PAC constable, mounted police and fireman -- for which recruitment will be done. 

The first batch of recruits under this system will come out in 2026, Khanna said. 

"Several states and central forces have already taken the initiative to provide reservation to Agniveers. States like Haryana and Odisha have offered 10 per cent reservation to former Agniveers. The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has now approved 20 per cent horizontal reservation, which is a bold and generous initiative," Khanna said. -- PTI

