Thug Life: K'taka HC criticises Haasan for not apologising

Tue, 03 June 2025
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday strongly criticised actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan for his recent remark suggesting that "Kannada was born out of Tamil", and observed that a "single apology could have resolved the situation."

Justice M Nagaprasanna, who presided over the hearing, said that the statement had hurt the sentiments of the people of Karnataka and questioned Haasan's refusal to offer an apology. "Language is an emotional and cultural identity of a people," and stressed that no individual has the right to make comments that undermine the pride of an entire linguistic community, the court observed. 

Justice Nagaprasanna remarked, "Are you a historian or a linguist to make such a statement? No language is born out of another. A single apology could have resolved the situation." PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! It pains me that...: Kamal Haasan on Kannada row
LIVE! It pains me that...: Kamal Haasan on Kannada row

India can engage in dialogue with Pak if...: Tharoor
India can engage in dialogue with Pak if...: Tharoor

The problem in holding talks with Pakistan is not the language but finding a common vision for decency and peace, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Tuesday, stressing that New Delhi can engage in dialogue with Islamabad if it takes...

'What if China stops Brahmaputra water?': Assam CM says...
'What if China stops Brahmaputra water?': Assam CM says...

He clarified that though China has not announced any such move, but even if it happens, it would in fact help mitigate the annual Assam floods.

NE states battle rain fury, lakhs reeling under floods
NE states battle rain fury, lakhs reeling under floods

The rain and flood situation in northeastern states remained grim on Tuesday, with lakhs people affected in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, even as the meteorological department predicted more rain in several parts of the region.

IPL Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?
IPL Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

There's a 66 per cent chance of rain on Tuesday afternoon, raising fears of a delayed or disrupted start to the IPL 2025 final.

