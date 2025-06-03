Term Life Buyers Opt For High Cover, Short Tenure

11:23





Higher premiums for long tenure policies has proved to be a dampener, they said.





According to industry estimates, the share of customers opting for a cover less than or up to 70 years increased to 62.5 per cent in 2025 from around 47 per cent in 2023.While, the share of those opting for over 70 years cover has reduced to 36.8 per cent from 52 per cent.





Customers are also opting for cover worth Rs 2 crore and above instead of Rs 1 crore earlier.





"Customers are opting for higher coverage amount of up to Rs 5 crore. However, instead of extending policies up to ages 75 to 85, most buyers prefer cover until ages 60 to 70, aligning with the typical end of financial liabilities and dependent responsibilities," Varun Agarwal, head of term insurance at Policybazaar said.





"The industry has seen a 5 to 8 per cent drop in average coverage age, now trending between 65 and 70 years.' There are also other factors, such as cost of premium for longer tenure and new policy features like 'smart exit' option or a return of premium (excluding GST).





"This comes with a condition of minimum policy duration and a particular window where you can exit, at an age when financial liabilities are generally over are also influencing this shift," he said.





'Smart Exit' in life insurance allows policyholders a refund for premiums paid if they exit the plan before maturity after holding it for a minimum duration. However, it will not include premiums paid for any add-ons or due to underwriting risks or GST.







Aathira Varier/Business Standard Firms are also informing customers and distributors on the importance of having term insurance policies until the age where their income is essential for the dependents.

Customers looking to buy term insurance are increasingly favouring higher sum insured, driven by rising awareness and attractive policy features, while focusing on shorter duration covers, industry insiders said.