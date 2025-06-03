HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Stalker held for stabbing woman 25 times with screwdriver

Tue, 03 June 2025
A man was arrested for allegedly strangulating a woman in a village near Moradabad, UP, and stabbing her with a screwdriver over two dozen times, including in her private parts, police said on Tuesday. 

The 20-year-old woman was murdered on Saturday in a maize field in the Mainather police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, they said. Her body was found a day later with multiple stab wounds on Sunday. 

Following a complaint by the woman's mother, police arrested Mohammad Rafi alias Arif who she alleged was stalking her daughter and forcing her to talk to him. The woman did not want to talk to Rafi but he was after her for a long time, she said in the FIR. 

During interrogation by police, Rafi claimed he knew the woman and that they used to talk on the phone. He told them that she called him to the field on Saturday. Later when he met her in the evening, she allegedly abused him over some issue. Rafi got angry and allegedly strangulated her with her 'dupatta' and she fell unconscious. 

He later stabbed her with a screwdriver, left her there and ran away, a police statement issued here said. According to the victim's family, she was stabbed over two dozen times with the screwdriver, with several wounds in her private parts. Police have recovered the screwdriver and her phone from Rafi who has been sent to jail. PTI

