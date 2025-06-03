HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Seven die as rain, hailstorms wreak havoc in Bihar's Siwan

Tue, 03 June 2025
23:25
File image
File image
At least seven people died due to heavy rain and hailstorms in Bihar's Siwan district, according to a statement issued by the Disaster Management Department on Tuesday.

The rain and hailstorms also damaged several houses and uprooted a number of trees.

"Heavy rain and hailstorms lashed several parts, including Barhariya, Basantpur, Lakri Nabiganj and Gauraiya Kothi in Siwan district on Monday, leaving seven people dead, the statement said.

The DMD has directed the district administration to ensure that immediate family members of the deceased get compensation as per the existing norms on a priority basis, it said.

More than 90 people were killed in lightning strikes and thunderstorms in various districts in the state in April. 

Nalanda district had reported the highest number of fatalities at 23 in that month. -- PTI 

