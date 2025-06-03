Rupee depreciates 22 paise to 85.61 against US dollar

21:10





According to forex traders, the local unit remained under pressure tracking negative domestic equity markets amid geopolitical uncertainties.





Investors are also awaiting cues from the Reserve Bank's monetary policy announcements.





RBI's Monetary Policy Committee will begin deliberations on its bi-monthly policy on Wednesday and the outcome is scheduled to be announced on June 6.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.55 and moved between the high of 85.44 and a low of 85.63 against the greenback during the day.





The unit closed the session at 85.61 against the dollar, registering a loss of 22 paise from its previous close.





On Monday, the rupee appreciated 16 paise to settle at 85.39 against the dollar.

