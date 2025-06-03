HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee declines 21 paise to 85.60 against US dollar

Tue, 03 June 2025
Share:
19:19
image
The rupee declined 21 paise to settle at 85.60 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by a firm American currency and outflow of foreign funds.

According to forex traders, the local unit remained under pressure tracking negative domestic equity markets amid geopolitical uncertainties. Investors are also awaiting cues from the Reserve Bank's monetary policy announcements.

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will begin deliberations on its bi-monthly policy on Wednesday and the outcome is scheduled to be announced on June 6.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.55 and moved between the high of 85.44 and a low of 85.60 against the greenback during the day.

The unit closed the session at 85.60 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 21 paise from its previous close.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates:Can Kohli end RCB's title drought?
IPL 2025 Updates:Can Kohli end RCB's title drought?

LIVE! Teenage social media influencer shot dead in Pak
LIVE! Teenage social media influencer shot dead in Pak

India inflicted 'innings defeat' on Pakistan: CDS
India inflicted 'innings defeat' on Pakistan: CDS

Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan on Tuesday used a striking cricketing analogy to describe India's decisive win over Pakistan in 'Operation Sindoor,' asserting that India had inflicted an 'innings defeat' on its adversary.

Embassy staffer behind anti-Netanyahu posters in Delhi
Embassy staffer behind anti-Netanyahu posters in Delhi

The incident came to light at around 7.30 am on May 29, when personnel from the Chanakyapuri police station noticed two such posters on electricity poles near the Carmel Convent School on Malcha Marg and the American Embassy School, he...

Tata Motors unveils 4WD Harrier EV for Rs 21.49 lakh
Tata Motors unveils 4WD Harrier EV for Rs 21.49 lakh

The Harrier EV is the first mainstream EV in India to offer a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive (AWD) which the company has termed as QWD, The Quad Wheel Drive, reports Rajesh Karkera.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD