Pak prisoners break quake-weakened wall, escape

Tue, 03 June 2025
11:46
Several prisoners have been rearrested. Representational pic
An unspecified number of inmates managed to escape from District Prison Malir in Karachi late on Monday night, reports the Dawn. 

Police officials said the prisoners broke through the jail's outer wall, which had been weakened due to the multiple low-intensity tremors felt in the area since Sunday.

Heavy gunfire could be heard in videos shared on social media, claiming to from areas surrounding the Malir prison. Other footage showed some inmates running on the roadside.

Police officials claimed that an operation to recapture the escaped prisoners was underway, while a Malir police officer claimed that over one dozen prisoners have been rearrested at the time of going to press.

The police officer said the whole area had been cordoned off and no one was allowed to enter or leave without proving their identity. Sindh Prisons Minister Ali Hasan Zardari took notice of the jailbreak and sought a report from the IG and DIG prisons.

