Pak has decided to bleed India by a 1000 cuts: CDS

15:39





"As far as our adversary is concerned, it has taken the decision to bleed India by a thousand cuts. In 1965, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto declared a thousand-year war against India when he addressed the United Nations Security Council.





"The thinking behind Op Sindoor was that state-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan has to stop. What happened in Pahalgam was profound cruelty towards victims. Pakistan should not be able to hold India hostage to terrorist activities.





"India is not going to live under shadow of terror and nuclear blackmail. Professional military forces are not affected by setbacks and losses."

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan speaking at the department of defence and strategic studies in Pune: "The whole starting point of this particular war was the Pahalgam terror attack. Is terrorism a rational act of warfare? I don't think that's because terrorism has no defined logic.