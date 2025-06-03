HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak has decided to bleed India by a 1000 cuts: CDC

Tue, 03 June 2025
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan speaking at the department of defence and strategic studies in Pune: "The whole starting point of this particular war was the Pahalgam terror attack. Is terrorism a rational act of warfare? I don't think that's because terrorism has no defined logic.

"As far as our adversary is concerned, it has taken the decision to bleed India by a thousand cuts. In 1965, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto declared a thousand-year war against India when he addressed the United Nations Security Council. 

"The thinking behind Op Sindoor was that state-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan has to stop. What happened in Pahalgam was profound cruelty towards victims. Pakistan should not be able to hold India hostage to terrorist activities.

"India is not going to live under shadow of terror and nuclear blackmail.
Professional military forces are not affected by setbacks and losses."

India can engage in dialogue with Pak if...: Tharoor
India can engage in dialogue with Pak if...: Tharoor

The problem in holding talks with Pakistan is not the language but finding a common vision for decency and peace, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Tuesday, stressing that New Delhi can engage in dialogue with Islamabad if it takes...

Over 200 prisoners escape from Pak jail after earthquake
Over 200 prisoners escape from Pak jail after earthquake

ne inmate was killed, and three paramilitary Frontier Corps personnel and one jail staff were injured in the Monday night incident in Karachi's Malir jail, Geo News reported.

'What if China stops Brahmaputra water?': Assam CM says...
'What if China stops Brahmaputra water?': Assam CM says...

He clarified that though China has not announced any such move, but even if it happens, it would in fact help mitigate the annual Assam floods.

NE states battle rain fury, lakhs reeling under floods
NE states battle rain fury, lakhs reeling under floods

The rain and flood situation in northeastern states remained grim on Tuesday, with lakhs people affected in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, even as the meteorological department predicted more rain in several parts of the region.

