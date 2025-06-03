HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Not correct to talk of Indian losses: CDS on Op Sindoor

Tue, 03 June 2025
15:40
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan speaking at the department of defence and strategic studies in Pune:

On being asked about the losses incurred by Pakistan side during Operation Sindoor, CDS General Anil Chauhan says, "When I was asked about losses on our side, I said these are not important. The results and how you act are important. It would not be very correct to talk about losses. Suppose you go in a cricket test match, and you win by an innings defeat, then there's no question of how many wickets, how many balls and how many players.

"Based on technical parameters, we will take out this particular data and share it with you. We will tell you how many aircraft we destroyed and how many radars did we destroy. We'll make a rough assessment of that and come out with that shortly.

Talking about the terror attack in Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor he said, "At around 1 am on May 10, Pak aimed to get India to its knees in 48 hours; multiple attacks were launched.

"India carried out very deliberate precision strikes on Pakistani targets; some strikes were as narrow as two metres. When request for talks and de-Pakistan's decision to talk to India on May 10 stemmed from realisation that it will suffer more if its operation continues escalation came from Pakistan, we did accept it.

"Pak thought it would continue operations against India for 48 hours but folded up in about 8 hours and wanted to talk."

