Mumbai civic body scraps Turkish robotic lifebuoy deal

Tue, 03 June 2025
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation/File image
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has scrapped its plan to procure Turkey-made robotic lifebuoys for deployment across half a dozen beaches, civic officials said on Monday, a move coming in the backdrop of Ankara facing backlash in India for supporting Pakistan. 

They said the remotely-operated rescue machines, designed to assist lifeguards in saving people from drowning, were to be deployed at Girgaum Chowpatty, Shivaji Park Dadar, Juhu, Versova, Aksa, and Gorai beaches. 

Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani replied in the affirmative when asked if the civic body has scrapped the plan to procure robotic lifebuoys manufactured in Turkey. 

As per the officials, each unit of the machine was equipped with dual water jets, a 10,000 mAh rechargeable battery, and had the capacity to carry up to 200 kg. 

It could travel 800 metres into the sea at speeds up to 18 km/h and operate for about an hour. 

After Turkey extended diplomatic and military support to Islamabad during the last month's military confrontation between India and Pakistan, the civic body faced strong criticism from political parties for the deal. 

Political leaders, including of the ruling BJP and its ally Shiv Sena, had questioned the procurement of the equipment from foreign supplier instead of promoting indigenous alternatives. 

Turkey's open support to Pakistan in the wake of Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, triggered broader domestic calls for a boycott of goods made in the Eurasian country. -- PTI

