MP CM reacts to Rahul wearing shoes at Indira memorial

Tue, 03 June 2025
16:09
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took a dig at Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi for disrespecting culture after the latter offered floral tribute to the former Prime Minster late Indira Gandhi's statue wearing shoes in Bhopal on Tuesday. 

Yadav said, "Today, I came to know that Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has arrived in our state. He should come and everyone has the right to visit in a democracy. But he offered a floral tribute to his grandmother Indira Gandhi and didn't take off his shoes, I didn't like it. This is against our culture, he should take care of it. We are all a bit sensitive towards our culture and everyone feels emotion. But there is no issue, he came to our state and people of all parties should come here in a democratic system to do their job," the Chief Minister told reporters. 

Yadav emphasised that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) established itself amongst the people and won their heart through its works, its values, its workers and the governments.

Rahul Gandhi who arrived in Bhopal today is scheduled to attend several important party meetings and programs in Bhopal. He visited the State party office and paid floral tribute to the statue of his grandmother Indira Gandhi located here before the day's meetings. Previously MP cabinet minister Vishvas Sarang said that Rahul Gandhi's visit to Bhopal is part of political tourism by the Congress leader. 

"The Nehru family has never created an organisation. They created their family and to glorify it, Congress has executed programs all the time, while being in the government or out of power. Rahul Gandhi carries out scripted programs throughout the year and does tourism (referring to his visits) at different levels. Sometimes he goes out on a tour for meditation, sometimes he goes abroad. Now, he has embarked on political tourism, and it is just a hoax. With this, neither the government works nor the organisation works nor the party gets strong." -- ANI

