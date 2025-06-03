HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi surrendered after Trump's call, says Rahul

Tue, 03 June 2025
19:18
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi surrendered after a call from United States President Donald Trump during the India-Pakistan military conflict.

He said the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi did not budge in the 1971 war despite the US sending its Seventh Fleet.

"A call came from Trump and Narendra ji immediately surrendered -- history is a witness, this is the character of BJP-RSS, they always bow down," he posted on X after launching the Congress' 'Sangthan Srijan Abhiyan' in Bhopal in the presence of Congress leaders and workers.

"I know BJP-RSS people; if you put even a little pressure and give them just a slight push, they run away out of fear," he said.

Rahul stated that India broke Pakistan in 1971 despite America's threat. 

"Congress's Babbar Sher and lionesses fight with superpowers, they never bowed down," he added.

He said no phone call came during the 1971 war. Even though the 7th fleet, weapons, and an aircraft carrier arrived, Indira Gandhi didn't surrender and said she would do whatever she wants.

"(Mahatma) Gandhi, (Jawaharlal) Nehru, and (Vallabh Bhai) Patel never surrendered, they fought superpowers," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha added.   -- PTI

