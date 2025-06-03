KKR Lends $600 Mn In Its Largest Credit Investment

10:41





The structured capital will back the Ranjan Pai-led group's long-term growth and expansion strategy, the firms said in a joint statement on Monday. The capital was arranged by KKR Capital Markets and is being anchored by the firm's private credit and insurance platforms. Founded in 1953 by T M A Pai, the Manipal group has grown into a diversified conglomerate, with a significant presence in healthcare, education, and health insurance across India and overseas.





Its operations reach over 20 million people annually, with Manipal Hospitals, in which it owns 40 per cent stake, emerging as the largest tertiary healthcare network in the country. The deal comes amid a broader surge in private credit activity in India, with global investors increasingly stepping into a space that traditional banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) often struggle to serve.







Jaden Mathew Paul/Business Standard By offering flexible capital to both performing and stressed companies, private credit is helping bridge financing gaps while delivering superior risk-adjusted returns to investor.

Private equity giant KKR & Co has provided $600 million in financing to the Manipal group, marking the American firm's largest private credit investment in India to date.