Justice Varma impeachment in next Parl session?

Tue, 03 June 2025
Justice Yashwant Varma/File image
The government will bring an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma in Parliament's next session and will seek to build an all-party consensus for action against the Allahabad high court judge embroiled in a case of suspected corruption. 

Government sources said on Tuesday that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will be speaking to leaders of different parties to get them on board for the impeachment motion against the judge following his indictment by a three-member committee constituted by the then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. 

A fire incident at Varma's residence in the national capital in March this year when he was a judge at the Delhi high court had led to the discovery of sacks of cash in the outhouse. 

Though the judge claimed innocence, the Supreme Court-appointed committee indicted him. 

Justice Varma, who was transferred to the Allahabad high court during the controversy, was nudged to resign but has refused, prompting Khanna to write to the President and the Prime Minister to take measures for his removal. -- PTI

The sources said that during the four-day conflict, the strikes at Bholari airbase using air-to-surface cruise missiles resulted in the loss of another AEWC aircraft of Swedish origin.

Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan on Tuesday used a striking cricketing analogy to describe India's decisive win over Pakistan in 'Operation Sindoor,' asserting that India had inflicted an 'innings defeat' on its adversary.

'I carry the hopes and dreams of over a billion hearts.'

