ISRO successfully conducts third hot test of semicryogenic engine

Tue, 03 June 2025
The Indian Space Research Organisation on Monday achieved a significant milestone with the successful completion of the third hot test of the Power Head Test Article at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu. 

The test is part of a crucial series of evaluations to validate the performance of India's upcoming semicryogenic engine, ISRO said. 

This marks the third in a series of hot tests undertaken by ISRO for the PHTA. 

According to ISRO, the test, conducted on May 28, was aimed at validating the engine's ignition and start-up sequence while optimising the process for integrated engine performance. 

During the three-second trial, the engine was ignited successfully and operated up to 60 percent of its rated power level, exhibiting stable and controlled performance throughout. 

ISRO began this series of performance evaluations in March 2025, focusing on critical components such as low- and high-pressure turbo-pumps, the pre-burner, start-up system, and various control mechanisms. 

The first test, conducted on March 28, 2025, confirmed smooth ignition and bootstrap operation during a 2.5-second run. -- PTI

