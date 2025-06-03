Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's salary rises to a whopping...

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tue, 03 June 2025
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's salary rose about 22 per cent to Rs 80.6 crore in the last fiscal, compared to Rs 66.2 crore a year earlier, according to the company's annual report. 

Parekh's pay consisted of a base salary of Rs 7.45 crore, a bonus of Rs 23.1 crore, and perquisites of Rs 49.5 crore due to his stock options. All components saw an uptick compared to a year before. 

One of the reasons for Parekh's high salary for FY25 is restricted stock units (RSUs). Parekh exercised higher RSUs in FY25. Parekh, a former Capgemini veteran, is the highest-paid executive in the Indian IT services industry.

TCS CEO K Krithivasan saw his salary inch up by 4.6 per cent to Rs 26.5 crore, while Wipro chief Srini Palia earned about Rs 53.6 crore this year, which went up by 10 per cent. The ratio of median remuneration of the CEO to that of the employees increased to 752 from 677 during the same period. Parekh was granted 382,071 restricted stock units (RSUs) in 2025. The CEO's salary raise contrasts with other employees who, on average, saw a pay hike of about 6.5 per cent with effect from April.

"We value the enormous contribution of our over 3,20,000 employees for making our clients successful. Their dedication and continued pursuit of excellence have enabled sustained value creation for our clients," Parekh said.

Avik Das/Business Standard

