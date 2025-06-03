HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HC grants bail to SP MLA in abetment to suicide case

Tue, 03 June 2025
Share:
23:55
image
In a relief for Samajwadi Party legislator Zahid Beg, the Allahabad high court has granted bail to the Bhadohi MLA in a case of abetting suicide registered against him after a domestic help was found dead in his house. 

"Prima Facie, there is nothing to suggest that the accused-applicant instigated, conspired or aided in the commission of suicide by the deceased," the court said and also noted charge sheet has been submitted in the case and there is no chance of tampering with the evidence. 

Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh in a separate order has also granted anticipatory bail to his wife Seema Beg. 

According to the prosecution, a teenager, Nazia, who was working in the house of the MLA as a maid, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on September 9, 2024, in Beg's house. 

An FIR was lodged against Beg and his wife at the Bhadohi police station under Section 108 (Abetment of suicide) of BNS by sub-inspector Har Datt Pandey on September 14, 2024. 

Another girl was also working as a domestic help in the house. 

Taking cognisance, the district magistrate of Bhadohi directed the Child Welfare Committee, district probation officer, labour enforcement officer and police officers to take necessary action in the matter. 

In the preliminary investigation, it was found that Nazia was upset over the working conditions and therefore she committed suicide by hanging herself on the third floor of Beg's house. 

After hearing the counsel for the two sides, the court observed that after the incident of suicide committed by Nazia, Beg's wife immediately gave information to the grandmother of the deceased. 

Thereafter Nazia's father- Imran Sheikh - informed the police on September 09, 2024, at about 1:17 PM. 

There is no suicide note of the deceased. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

PIX: The Wait Is Over.. RCB Are IPL Champions!
PIX: The Wait Is Over.. RCB Are IPL Champions!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Virat Kohli washed away 18 years of hurt and disappointment, conquering Punjab Kings by six runs to lift their maiden Indian Premier League title.

What Kohli said after RCB won their maiden IPL title
What Kohli said after RCB won their maiden IPL title

'My heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore and this is the team I'll play for till the time I play the IPL.'

Op Sindoor: 6 fighter jets, C-130 among Pak losses
Op Sindoor: 6 fighter jets, C-130 among Pak losses

The sources said that during the four-day conflict, the strikes at Bholari airbase using air-to-surface cruise missiles resulted in the loss of another AEWC aircraft of Swedish origin.

LIVE! Mystery bites kill 6 in 12 days in MP; rabies feared
LIVE! Mystery bites kill 6 in 12 days in MP; rabies feared

Govt to move impeachment motion against Justice Varma
Govt to move impeachment motion against Justice Varma

Government sources on Tuesday said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has begun consultations as part of efforts to get leaders of different parties on board for the impeachment motion against Varma following his indictment by a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD