HC grants bail to SP MLA in abetment to suicide case

23:55





"Prima Facie, there is nothing to suggest that the accused-applicant instigated, conspired or aided in the commission of suicide by the deceased," the court said and also noted charge sheet has been submitted in the case and there is no chance of tampering with the evidence.





Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh in a separate order has also granted anticipatory bail to his wife Seema Beg.





According to the prosecution, a teenager, Nazia, who was working in the house of the MLA as a maid, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on September 9, 2024, in Beg's house.





An FIR was lodged against Beg and his wife at the Bhadohi police station under Section 108 (Abetment of suicide) of BNS by sub-inspector Har Datt Pandey on September 14, 2024.





Another girl was also working as a domestic help in the house.





Taking cognisance, the district magistrate of Bhadohi directed the Child Welfare Committee, district probation officer, labour enforcement officer and police officers to take necessary action in the matter.





In the preliminary investigation, it was found that Nazia was upset over the working conditions and therefore she committed suicide by hanging herself on the third floor of Beg's house.





After hearing the counsel for the two sides, the court observed that after the incident of suicide committed by Nazia, Beg's wife immediately gave information to the grandmother of the deceased.





Thereafter Nazia's father- Imran Sheikh - informed the police on September 09, 2024, at about 1:17 PM.





There is no suicide note of the deceased. -- PTI

In a relief for Samajwadi Party legislator Zahid Beg, the Allahabad high court has granted bail to the Bhadohi MLA in a case of abetting suicide registered against him after a domestic help was found dead in his house.