Group Captain Shukla's space flight will take off on June 10

20:47

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla/ANI Photo





The Axiom-4 mission has seen multiple schedule adjustments, originally slated for May 29, and then June 8 at 6:41 PM IST.





Shukla's travel to space, onboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, comes four decades after Rakesh Sharma's iconic spaceflight onboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft in 1984.





Besides Shukla, the Ax-4 crew includes members from Poland and Hungary, marking each nation's first mission to the International Space Station in history and the second government-sponsored human spaceflight mission in over 40 years.

Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, piloted by Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will take off at 0822 ET on June 10 from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.