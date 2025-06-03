Group Captain Shukla's space flight will take off on June 10

Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, piloted by Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will take off at 0822 ET on June 10 from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.
The Axiom-4 mission has seen multiple schedule adjustments, originally slated for May 29, and then June 8 at 6:41 PM IST.
Shukla's travel to space, onboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, comes four decades after Rakesh Sharma's iconic spaceflight onboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft in 1984.
Besides Shukla, the Ax-4 crew includes members from Poland and Hungary, marking each nation's first mission to the International Space Station in history and the second government-sponsored human spaceflight mission in over 40 years.