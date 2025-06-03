Greta Thunberg sets sail for Gaza

13:52





"One month after the bombing of the boat Conscience during our last attempt to sail to Gaza, break the siege and open up a humanitarian corridor, we have yet again set sail towards Gaza -- not carrying weapons, but food and medical supplies.





"Systematic starvation and deprivation of basic needs are some of many methods of warfare Israel is using against Palestinians.





"This mission is only part of a global movement for social- and climate justice, liberation and decolonisation."





Thunberg and 11 other activists set sail towards the Gaza Strip on Sunday afternoon in a bid to break 'Israel's siege' in the devastated territory.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg posts this picture on Instagram writing: "The Freedom Flotilla aid mission is about supporting Palestinian resistance and challenging the Israeli blockade and genocide when our complicit governments fail to step up.