Foreign national held at Mumbai airport with cocaine worth Rs 52 cr

21:45





Based on specific information, the Air Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Customs intercepted a passenger, an overseas resident, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday, an official said.





During his personal search, four packets containing 5,194 grams (5.194 kgs) of cocaine were found ingeniously concealed in an ortho waist belt and calf guards, he said.





After interrogation, the foreign national was placed under arrest by the Customs under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), the official said, adding further investigation was underway in the matter. -- PTI

