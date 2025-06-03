HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Foreign national held at Mumbai airport with cocaine worth Rs 52 cr

Tue, 03 June 2025
Share:
21:45
image
A foreign national was arrested after 5.194 kg of cocaine worth Rs 51.94 crore was recovered from him at the Mumbai international airport, Customs officials said on Tuesday. 

Based on specific information, the Air Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Customs intercepted a passenger, an overseas resident, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday, an official said. 

During his personal search, four packets containing 5,194 grams (5.194 kgs) of cocaine were found ingeniously concealed in an ortho waist belt and calf guards, he said. 

After interrogation, the foreign national was placed under arrest by the Customs under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), the official said, adding further investigation was underway in the matter. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Final Updates: Salt takes a stunner to remove Arya
IPL Final Updates: Salt takes a stunner to remove Arya

Op Sindoor: 6 fighter jets, C-130 among Pak losses
Op Sindoor: 6 fighter jets, C-130 among Pak losses

The sources said that during the four-day conflict, the strikes at Bholari airbase using air-to-surface cruise missiles resulted in the loss of another AEWC aircraft of Swedish origin.

LIVE! Justice Varma impeachment in next Parl session?
LIVE! Justice Varma impeachment in next Parl session?

Pak aimed to subdue India in 48 hrs, folded in 8: CDS
Pak aimed to subdue India in 48 hrs, folded in 8: CDS

Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan on Tuesday used a striking cricketing analogy to describe India's decisive win over Pakistan in 'Operation Sindoor,' asserting that India had inflicted an 'innings defeat' on its adversary.

Astronaut Shukla Taking Gajar Halwa To Space
Astronaut Shukla Taking Gajar Halwa To Space

'I carry the hopes and dreams of over a billion hearts.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD