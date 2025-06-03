Family of man found dead in Meghalaya demands CBI probe

16:44

The couple, Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam, had travelled to Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district.





Transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi (29) and his wife Sonam went missing on May 23 at Sohra (also known as Cherrapunji) in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district after going there for their honeymoon. The man's body was found in the north-eastern state on Monday, while search for his wife continues.





The couple went missing on May 23, just hours after leaving a guest house in Nongriat village, according to Meghalaya officials. Raghuvanshi's body was found on Monday in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district, they said.





According to officials, Nongriat village is located 20 km away from the place where the body was found and the Meghalaya police have registered an FIR on charges of murder and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case.





Raja Raghuvanshi's elder brother Sachin Raghuvanshi told reporters in Indore, "This is a case of murder of my brother. I have only one demand from the government that the mystery should be unraveled by getting it investigated by the CBI."





"I have lost my brother, but I do not want to lose my sister-in-law Sonam. The government should find my sister-in-law at any cost. I have been demanding from the beginning that the Army's help should be taken in the search operation," he said. Sachin said his brother's body had decomposed so much that it was difficult to identify it from the face.

The family of an Indore resident, whose body was found 11 days after he and his wife went missing during their trip to Meghalaya, on Tuesday alleged he was murdered and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.