Expect India-US trade deal in...: Top Trump aide

Tue, 03 June 2025
United States Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said a trade deal between India and the US could happen in the "not too distant future" because "we found a place that really works for both countries."
 
"When they put the right person in India, put the right person on the other side of the table, and we've managed (that), I think," Lutnick said in his keynote address at the eighth edition of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) here on Monday. 

"You should expect a deal between the United States and India in the not too distant future because I think we found a place that really works for both countries," he added.
 
USISPF also presented the 2025 Global Leadership Awards to IBM Chairman Arvind Krishna, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and Hitachi Executive Chairman Toshiaki Higashihara "for their outstanding contributions in strengthening the US-India-Japan economic partnership." This is the first time that business leaders from the QUAD grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the US will be honoured at the USISPF summit. -- PTI

