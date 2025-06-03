HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
EC working on new system for voter turnout updates

Tue, 03 June 2025
19:07
The Election Commission on Tuesday said it is introducing a streamlined, technology-driven system to provide timely updates on approximate voter turnout percentage data which 'significantly' reduces the time lag associated with the earlier manual reporting methods.

Under the initiative, the presiding officer (PRO) of each polling station will now be directly entering voter turnout on the new ECINET application every two hours on polling day to reduce the time lag in the updation of the approximate polling trends.

This will be automatically aggregated at the constituency level. The approximate voting percentage data will continue to be published every two hours as before, the poll authority said.

"Notably, voter turnout data will now be entered into ECINET by PROs immediately after the close of poll, before they leave the polling station. It will reduce the delays and ensure that the approximate percentage of votes polled be available on theupdated voter turnout app constituency-wise after the end of polls subject to networkconnectivity," it said.   -- PTI

