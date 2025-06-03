HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Delhi microbreweries told to strictly comply by beer quality norms

Tue, 03 June 2025
23:13
File image
File image
The Delhi government has instructed the microbreweries in the city to ensure strict compliance with rules when it comes to the quality of beer they sell, officials said on Tuesday. 

According to a circular issued for L-11 licenceholders, the beer produced by microbreweries must be put up for sale only after being certified as fit for human consumption by an authorised chemist every time. 

It says the operators are required to send beer samples once every month to the excise department's laboratory for analysis and must display the lab report on the premises. 

The excise department also said the licenceholders must send it send the certificate issued by the chemical examiner for each batch of freshly brewed beer. 

The microbreweries manufacture craft beer in small quantities for immediate local consumption. 

The city has around 10 microbreweries, according to officials. -- PTI

