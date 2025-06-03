HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

COVID-19: Active cases cross 4,000 mark

Tue, 03 June 2025
Share:
13:42
image
India's active COVID-19 cases have crossed the 4,000 mark, with Kerala remaining the most affected state followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Tuesday. There are 4,026 active cases in India and five fresh deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. 

Since January this year, 37 deaths have been reported in the country. There were 257 active patients in the country on May 22. The figure rose to 3,395 by May 31 and subsequently to 4,026 cases. Presently, Kerala has 1,446 active cases, the highest in the country followed by Maharashtra with 494, Gujarat with 397 and Delhi with 393 cases. 

Five deaths -- one each in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and two deaths in Maharashtra -- have been reported in the last 24 hours, according to the data. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! It pains me that...: Kamal Haasan on Kannada row
LIVE! It pains me that...: Kamal Haasan on Kannada row

India can engage in dialogue with Pak if...: Tharoor
India can engage in dialogue with Pak if...: Tharoor

The problem in holding talks with Pakistan is not the language but finding a common vision for decency and peace, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Tuesday, stressing that New Delhi can engage in dialogue with Islamabad if it takes...

'What if China stops Brahmaputra water?': Assam CM says...
'What if China stops Brahmaputra water?': Assam CM says...

He clarified that though China has not announced any such move, but even if it happens, it would in fact help mitigate the annual Assam floods.

NE states battle rain fury, lakhs reeling under floods
NE states battle rain fury, lakhs reeling under floods

The rain and flood situation in northeastern states remained grim on Tuesday, with lakhs people affected in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, even as the meteorological department predicted more rain in several parts of the region.

IPL Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?
IPL Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

There's a 66 per cent chance of rain on Tuesday afternoon, raising fears of a delayed or disrupted start to the IPL 2025 final.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD