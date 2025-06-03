COVID-19: Active cases cross 4,000 mark

13:42





Since January this year, 37 deaths have been reported in the country. There were 257 active patients in the country on May 22. The figure rose to 3,395 by May 31 and subsequently to 4,026 cases. Presently, Kerala has 1,446 active cases, the highest in the country followed by Maharashtra with 494, Gujarat with 397 and Delhi with 393 cases.





Five deaths -- one each in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and two deaths in Maharashtra -- have been reported in the last 24 hours, according to the data. -- PTI

India's active COVID-19 cases have crossed the 4,000 mark, with Kerala remaining the most affected state followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Tuesday. There are 4,026 active cases in India and five fresh deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.