Big diplomatic bungle: Cong on PM not attending G7

In a post on X, Jairam termed it as another "big diplomatic bungle", and said that for the first time in six years, India will not be in attendance at the Summit. Jairam Ramesh viewed India's absence from the G7 Summit as a significant diplomatic oversight. He emphasised that India's participation in such forums is crucial, given its growing global influence and the need to shape international policies.





"The tradition of inviting Indian PMs continued after 2014. But now, for the first time in 6 years, Vishwaguru will not be in attendance at the Canada summit. Whatever spin may be given, the fact remains that this is yet another big diplomatic bungle," the Congress leader added in the post. He specifically highlighted that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had attended the Summit in 2007 where the famous Singh-Merkel formula for climate change negotiations were unveiled.





"The G7 Summit of the Presidents of the USA and France, the Prime Ministers of UK, Japan, Italy, and Canada and the Chancellor of Germany is taking place in Kananaskis in Alberta, Canada, from 15 June 2025. The Presidents of Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, and Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Australia have also been invited to the summit. Before 2014, G7 was actually G8 for many years and had included Russia," the Congress MP said.





"Dr. Manmohan Singh would be invited for G8 Summits where his voice would be heard. It was at one such summit in Germany in June 2007, where the famous Singh-Merkel formula for climate change negotiations had been unveiled," Jairam added. -- ANI

