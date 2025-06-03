86 new Covid cases reported in Maha; tally rises to 959 since Jan

23:58

File image





Of these patients, 435 have recovered so far, while active cases are 510.





Four patients have died in the state since Monday with Nagpur reporting two deaths, while Chandrapur and Miraj recorded one fatality each, it said.





Of the 86 new positive cases 26 were from Mumbai, 24 from Pune city, 9 from Thane city, 6 from Navi Mumbai, 1 each from Kalyan and Ulhasnagar, 3 from Pimpri Chinchwad, 2 each from Kolhapur and Nagpur and 4 from Sangli, among others.





Of the total number of 509 cases reported in Mumbai since January, 503 were recorded in May alone.





From January, a total of 14 patients in the state have succumbed to the viral infection, 13 of whom were suffering from comorbidities.





They suffered from various diseases, including nephrotic syndrome with hypocalcemic seizures, cancer, diabetic ketoacidosis, interstitial lung disease, cardiac arrhythmia, Parkinson's disease. -- PTI

