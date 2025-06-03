HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
6 more die as Assam flood worsens; Modi dials Sarma

Tue, 03 June 2025
23:08
image
The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Tuesday with six more people dying, taking the toll in this year's deluge and landslides to 17, while the number of the affected population increased to over 6.33 lakh in 21 districts, an official bulletin said. 

Seven rivers were flowing above the danger level in the state, including the Katakhal overtopping its highest flood level at Matizuri in Hailakandi district, it said. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the flood situation from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assuring him of full support from the central government. 

Sarma visited Cachar district, which is among the worst-hit, during the day and assured of time-bound assistance to the affected people. 

BJP president JP Nadda also expressed concern over the situation in most parts of North East and urged the people in the affected areas to take precautions and follow the advisories from local authorities. 

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said that six deaths, one each from Hailkandi, Sribhumi, Morigaon, Cachar, Sonitpur and Tinsukia, were reported since Monday. 

With these, the toll in floods and landslides so far has reached 17. Another person was reported missing from Cachar district. -- PTI

