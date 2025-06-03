5 lakh+ people affected in Assam floods, PM dials Sarma

11:14





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the flood situation in Assam from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assuring him of full support from the central government. Sarma will be visiting Cachar district, which is among the worst-hit areas of the state in the current floods, during the day. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati issued an 'orange alert' for the four districts of Dhubri, South Salmara Mankachar, Goalpara and Kokrajhar for Tuesday.





An 'orange alert' implies 'be prepared to take action' and is sounded when thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind reaching wind speed 30 to 40 kmph with heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places.





'Yellow alert' to be on 'watch/be updated' has been issued for 11 districts of the state by the RMC. It is issued when thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind with wind speed 30 to 40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places. The overall flood situation remained critical with the death toll in the deluge and landslides at 11 while two others remained missing, officials said. Road, rail and ferry services remained affected in the state due to heavy rain in several areas.





More than 5.15 people in 65 revenue circles and 1,254 villages of 22 districts remained affected, with Sribhumi the worst-hit district with 1,94,172 flood-hit population. A total of 165 relief camps are sheltering 31,212 displaced people, while another 157 relief distribution centres are also functional.





A crop area of 12,610 hectares has been inundated, while 94 animals have been washed away in the last 24 hours. Brahmaputra, Barak and Kopili rivers were flowing above the danger level at multiple places, while other rivers including Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dhansiri, Rukni, Dhaleswari, Katakhal and and Kushiyara were also above the red mark as per data released late on Monday evening. -- PTI

