HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

5 lakh+ people affected in Assam floods, PM dials Sarma

Tue, 03 June 2025
Share:
11:14
image
The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Tuesday with more than 5.35 lakh people affected in over 20 districts even as the meteorological department predicted more rain in several parts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the flood situation in Assam from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assuring him of full support from the central government. Sarma will be visiting Cachar district, which is among the worst-hit areas of the state in the current floods, during the day. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati issued an 'orange alert' for the four districts of Dhubri, South Salmara Mankachar, Goalpara and Kokrajhar for Tuesday. 

An 'orange alert' implies 'be prepared to take action' and is sounded when thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind reaching wind speed 30 to 40 kmph with heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places. 

'Yellow alert' to be on 'watch/be updated' has been issued for 11 districts of the state by the RMC. It is issued when thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind with wind speed 30 to 40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places. The overall flood situation remained critical with the death toll in the deluge and landslides at 11 while two others remained missing, officials said. Road, rail and ferry services remained affected in the state due to heavy rain in several areas. 

More than 5.15 people in 65 revenue circles and 1,254 villages of 22 districts remained affected, with Sribhumi the worst-hit district with 1,94,172 flood-hit population. A total of 165 relief camps are sheltering 31,212 displaced people, while another 157 relief distribution centres are also functional. 

A crop area of 12,610 hectares has been inundated, while 94 animals have been washed away in the last 24 hours. Brahmaputra, Barak and Kopili rivers were flowing above the danger level at multiple places, while other rivers including Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dhansiri, Rukni, Dhaleswari, Katakhal and and Kushiyara were also above the red mark as per data released late on Monday evening. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 23 NDRF personnel rushed to Sikkim landslide rescue
LIVE! 23 NDRF personnel rushed to Sikkim landslide rescue

Tharoor Vs Bhutto: India-Pak delegations to face off in US
Tharoor Vs Bhutto: India-Pak delegations to face off in US

Tharoor said that though India's case might not be at the top of the agenda for the US media, India can get its message across easily.

How Shastri Buried Pakistan's Kashmir Dream
How Shastri Buried Pakistan's Kashmir Dream

The high point of the 19 Shastri months was the 22-day war that he fought against great odds and won in principle, even if military historians often call it a stalemate.Pakistan saw a great opportunity to conquer Kashmir and lost. It was...

Punjab man arrested for sharing Op Sindoor info with Pak
Punjab man arrested for sharing Op Sindoor info with Pak

Investigations said the accused was engaged in sharing classified details, including troop deployments and strategic locations, posing a threat to national security.

'Our Children Loved PM Modi': Usha Vance
'Our Children Loved PM Modi': Usha Vance

'When we were able to visit his home, they just sort of ran up. They were hugging him.''He was just incredibly kind and generous to them.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD